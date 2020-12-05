The Drive In presents the film The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone in London this December!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this Christmas, book tickets to The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone​ today!

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone on The Drive In big screen starting at £20 per vehicle!

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, director/screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola brings a definitive new edit and restoration of the final film in his epic Godfather trilogy—Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), now in his 60s, seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire. That successor could be fiery Vincent (Andy Garcia)... but he may also be the spark that turns Michael's hope of business legitimacy into an inferno of mob violence. The film's meticulously restored picture and sound, under the supervision of American Zoetrope and Paramount Pictures, includes a new beginning and ending, as well as changes to scenes, shots, and music cues. The resulting project reflects author Mario Puzo and Coppola's original intentions of The Godfather: Part III, and delivers, in the words of Coppola, "a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II."

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all drive-in shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone Drive In cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this holiday season is to see The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone​ at The Drive In cinema. Book The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone tickets now starting from £20 a car!