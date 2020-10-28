The Drive In presents the film The Rocky Horror Picture Show: with LIVE Singalong!​ in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this Halloween, book tickets to The Rocky Horror Picture Show LIVE Singalong!​ today!

A flat tyre leaves Brad and Janet stranded on a stormy night. They experience strange incidents when they seek shelter in a nearby castle belonging to Frank-N-Furter, an eccentric transvestite.

Join us for the perfect Halloween ’science fiction/double feature’ at The Rocky Horror Picture Show sing a-long with live performers!

Head on over to The Drive In in your freakiest fancy dress (prizes to be won!) and sing, honk and time warp along to this cult classic.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

