Showstopper! The Improvised Musical tickets available for the monthly showing at London's Lyric Theatre!

Tickets for the monthly Lyric Theatre showing of Showstopper! are on sale now at affordable prices! Don't miss this smash-hit improvised performance that brings something new to life at each and every show! Showstopper! stars comedic mastermind Susan Harrison, who in an exclusive interview with London Theatre Direct revealed just how bizarre and hilarious the show can get thanks to the audience's crazy ideas.

With tickets to Showstopper!, you are guaranteed to gain control of how the musical unfolds, whether that means the story is set inside a pickle jar or takes place in a ballet studio in Delaware. You are the storytellers and the architects of these actors' destinies!

About Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

2016 Olivier Award winners The Showstoppers are back in the West End, transforming audience suggestions into all-singing, all-dancing shows with unpredictable and absolutely funny results that will have you laughing yourself silly from start to finish.

With a critically acclaimed West End run, a BBC Radio Four series, and nine years of festivals and touring to their name, The Showstoppers have delighted audiences around the world with their ingenious, unique blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.

Book your tickets for Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, now showing at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End

Following a highly-successful, 8-week run at The Other Palace in London, the monthly shows at the West End's Lyric Theatre continue for Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Every Showstopper! performance is a hit musical waiting to happen - so don't miss this exclusive season of just 13 performances, which has already been receiving overwhelming critical praise! Come for the improv, stay for the top-dollar showstopping performance!