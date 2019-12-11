Menu
Musicals Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

    One show per month, each one different from the last. Tickets for Showstopper! The Musical guarantee a new experience every time.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    Children under 12 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 16 March 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12 and above.

    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Customer Reviews

    gillian

    11 December 19

    had a really enjoyable evening a really good laugh just what we needed would love to know how they did it was it sort of prepared in advance very clever actors and musicians

    Ewa Rojek

    30 November 19

    Amazing actors.

    SAVE £23 ON TICKETS

    £48 now £25

    Valid for 16 March and 20 April performances.

    Book by 21 February 2020

     

    Next Available Performances of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

    March 2020 April 2020

    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical news

    Q&A with Susan Harrison from Showstopper! The Improvised Musical 4/2/2019, 1.55pm
    Review: The Showstoppers Are In Town! 26/10/2015, 12.02pm
    Ode To Improvisation 26/10/2015, 11.50am
    Showstopper! You Don't Want To Be That Person Who Didn't See This Show 26/10/2015, 11.35am

