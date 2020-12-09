Kings of Broadway Palace Theatre tickets on sale now!

Celebrate the iconic music of Jule Styne, Jerry Herman, and Stephen Sondheim for just one night only at the Palace Theatre in London. Following the enormous success from an online concert held this past May during the lockdown, Kings of Broadway is back and recreated for a live one-off performance in the West End this December. Tickets for Kings of Broadway at the Palace Theatre are expected to sell out quickly due to popular demand and limited availability, so be sure to book today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst availability lasts!

Who is performing in Kings of Broadway at the Palace Theatre on 9 December 2020?

Many of the concert's original stars are set to return with recreations of their original performances from the online version with some new additions to keep things fresh. The company will band together at the end of the evening to render a special performance of "Sunday" from the musical Sunday in the Park With George.

Set to return from the online concert earlier this year are Alex Young, Ana Richardson, Caroline Sheen, Damian Humbley, Deborah Crowe, Elliott Griffiths, Emma Kingston, Fiona O’Carroll, Jamie Parker, Janie Dee, Jenna Russell, Jordan Lee Davies, Laura Tebbutt, Lee Thomas, Lucy Schaufer, Michael Colbourne, Michael Xavier, and Nadim Naaman.

They are joined by Bonnie Langford, Carl Man, Danielle Fiamanya, Hadley Fraser, Harrison Knights, Jason Carr, Kayi Ushe, Sally Ann Triplett, Sharan Phull, Siubhan Harrison, Soophia Foroughi, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Tracie Bennett, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Zizi Strallen.

The concert is accompanied by Alex Parker and features sound design by Paul Smith.

Kings of Broadway tickets available for the one-performance run at the Palace Theatre!

Do not miss this chance to see some of the finest West End artists return to the stage for the first time since the pandemic began. Kings of Broadway is sure to be a sizzling and heartwarming night celebrating the art of theatre and the work of these Broadway icons!