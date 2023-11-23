LGBTQ+ Interest
The Lion King
From £39
Wicked
From £27
MAMMA MIA!
From £18
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
From £24
The Book of Mormon
From £24
Les Miserables
From £24
Mrs. Doubtfire
From £27
Magic Mike Live
From £47
Sister Act
From £24
On Sale now
A Strange Loop
From £24
Great Expectations
From £30
Brokeback Mountain
From £29.50
Save up to £32
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
From £30
Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick
Opens 23 November 2023
From £31
Don't Tell the Bishops
Opens 02 July 2023
From £52
On Sale now
JULIE: The Musical
Opens 25 July 2023
From £18
LGBTQ+ Interest Theatre
Are you looking for something a little camp with glitz, glamour, sequin, heels and a drag queen or two? Something a bit more serious that explores issues facing the LGBT community? Tickets for a cheeky night out in London, filled with fun and laughs? We have you covered with the best tickets to LGBTQ+ interests and themed shows on the West End.
If you need any assistance booking your LGBTQ+ interests themed or drag show tickets, our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you.