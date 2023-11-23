Text: More to see than can ever be seen...Disney The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre London. Image: Man wearing tribal-like clothing, with shadows of giraffes in the background against a yellow background.
Green background. Text: [top]"London's #1 Show." Wicked (the dot on the 'i' is a silhouette of a witch on a broom) [bottom] The Apollo Victoria Theatre Image within a circle frame Green witch in a black pointy hat and robe faces forward, side profile of a witch in contrasting white whispers to her.
Text: 'Irresistibly Uplifting, Hollywood Reporter. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Alywych Theatre. Image: 'Tina' shining in a gold light against a black background with a smile on her face, wearing a gold dress. The text is in glittery gold.
The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre, London. From the creators of Southpark. A Doorbell.
Text: Another Day, Another Destiny. Les Miserables. 38th Revolutionary Year, Sondheim Theatre. Image: A line drawing of Cosette against a revolutionary background.
Mrs Doubtfire lying down, holding her handbag, on top of the text: Mrs Doubtfire - The new comedy musical. Next to her text reads: Who's your Nanny? Shaftesbury Theatre.
Text: Sister Act: A divine musical comedy returns to London. Dominion Theatre from March 2024. Beverley Knight 15 March - 8 June. Alexandra Burke 10 Jun - 31 August. Image: Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke in Nun costume.
Text: Celebrated as the new Hamilton by critics - Daily Mail. A Strange Loop 17 Jun - 9 Sep Barbican. Image: A man in the image, his silhouette, with an orange glow like he is infront of the sun.

LGBTQ+ Interest Theatre

Are you looking for something a little camp with glitz, glamour, sequin, heels and a drag queen or two?  Something a bit more serious that explores issues facing the LGBT community? Tickets for a cheeky night out in London, filled with fun and laughs? We have you covered with the best tickets to LGBTQ+ interests and themed shows on the West End.

If you need any assistance booking your LGBTQ+ interests themed or drag show tickets, our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you.

 