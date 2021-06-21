The Distance You Have Come tickets available now!

What is The Distance You Have Come about?

Every day we each make a series of decisions, some big and some small but all that shape our future. We are all on a journey of self-discovery, juggling life, love and loss along the way. We all have to choose the steps we take and will each meet people who will change our path forever. In a song cycle of his most acclaimed works, sung by some of the best voices in the west end, award-winning composer and lyricist Scott Alan leads us through a year in the intertwined lives of six people facing the joy and heartache of the human experience, as they each search for their own version of happiness - which is, after all, what it’s all about.

Who is starring in The Distance You Have Come?

It has been announced that The Distance You Have Come is set to feature Andy Coxon, Alice Fearn, Adrian Hansel, Emma Hatton, Dean John-Wilson and Alexia Khadime.

