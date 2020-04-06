Come From Away Phoenix Theatre tickets now available for West End premiere! now available for West End premiere!

Tickets are on sale now for the critically acclaimed London Phoenix Theatre transfer of Come From Away, a moving tale that captures the spirit of true events that transpired in the wake of 9/11!

Following critical acclaim across North America, Come From Away has landed for its UK premiere at the West End's Phoenix Theatre following a run at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre. This musical has taken the West End by storm, winning four Olivier Awards including one for Best New Musical. Aside from a fleet of five-star reviews, critics are not the only ones impressed by this daring new show. Audiences are eating up Come From Away tickets as they remain among London's most sought after tickets of the year.

What is the Come From Away Phoenix Theatre musical about?

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes had to make unexpected landings in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. Come From Away tells the story of what happened when the residents of this small community struggle to accommodate nearly 7,000 passengers as they and the world are reeling in the days following 9/11. Many of the characters are based on real-life passengers, including Nick and Diane Marson, a Brit and an American who fell in love in real life following the disaster.

Come From Away West End cast and creatives

Tony® and Grammy® nominated writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein have taken the accounts of those involved and brought a charming cast of characters to life.

Rachel Tucker (Wicked) steps into the roles of Annette, Beverley Bass and others, joining the cast of this inspiring musical that won the Tony® for Best Direction of a Musical and was named the Best Musical Across North America, Critics Pick by the New York Times. The show also stars David Thaxton as Garth, Kevin Tuerff, and others joining the original London theatre cast of Come From Away: Clive Carter as Claude Elliott and others; Nathanael Campbell as Bob and others; Emma Salvo as Janice Mosher and others; Jonathan Andrew Hume as Ali, Kevin Jung and others; Mary Doherty as Bonnie Harris and others; Robert Hands as Doug, Nick Marson and others; Harry Morrison as Oz Fudge and others; Helen Hobson as Diane Gray and others; Cat Simmons as Hannah O'Rourke and others; and Jenna Boyd as Beulah Davis and others.

From 10 February 2020 there will be a cast change that sees the following join the ensemble: Tarinn Callender as Bob and others, James Doherty as Claude and others, Alice Fearn as Beverley/Annette and others, Kate Graham as Diane and others, and Alasdair Harvey as Nick/Doug and others. Also joining are Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Micha Richardson and Matthew Whennel-Clark.

Come From Away is directed by Christopher Ashley and features a book, music, and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, musical staging by Kelly Devine, musical arrangements and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath, costume design Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, hair design by David Brian Brown, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, dialect coaching by Joel Goldes, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG, and musical direction and UK musical supervision by Alan Berry.

