Come From Away Tickets at the Phoenix Theatre, London

Come From Away

Come From Away tickets are now available for the Phoenix Theatre run starring Rachel Tucker.

Important information

Running time
1hr 40min (no interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 8 May 2021.
Content
Recommended for children aged 10 and above.

Cherie R Litwiller

6 April

Fantastic show! Loved it!

Ursula Booz

21 March

Come From Away was the best musical I have ever seen. Very impressive staging with good music and humour and sensitiveness. It was extremely energetic and I was surprised that I had to laugh quite a lot considering the subject matter. The scene where one Jewish man confessed to be Jewish and then everybody with various religious beliefs prayed together was incredibly touching and truly wonderful. This is a BRILLIANT musical and I will recommend it to everybody!

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021

Who appears in Come From Away

Jennie Scott

Alice Fearn
Michael Wharley

Kate Graham
Steve Lawton

Tarinn Callender
John Clark

Cat Simmons
JK Photography London

Mark Dugdale
Phil Sharpe

James Doherty
Pharic Scott

Jennifer Tierney
Pieter Lawman

Jonathan Andrew Hume
Sam Mackay

Micha Richardson
Wolf Marloh

Alasdair Harvey
Nicholas Dawkes

Emma Salvo
Wolf Marloh

Mary Doherty
Isaac Peral

Sorelle Marsh

Come From Away news

Musical film based on Come From Away confirmed to be in the works 13/8/2020, 1.25pm
Come From Away FAQ: Your top 15 questions answered! 20/4/2020, 3pm
Pass the time in quarantine with this fun Come From Away word search! 25/3/2020, 3.05pm
Come From Away extends again in the West End and releases shiny new production photos! 28/2/2020, 3.30pm

