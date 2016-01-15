Important Notice

News 2016 in the West End - Looking Forward To Funny Girl, Motown And Much More
    2016 in the West End - Looking Forward To Funny Girl, Motown And Much More

    Posted on | By Molly Richardson

    2016 is here, as is another exciting year in the West End. Here is my list of some of the shows coming to the West End in 2016 that might just remind why you should be excited for the upcoming year! 

    1. Aladdin

    This is probably one of the most anticipated newcomers, as it’s a Disney classic that’s flying in straight from Broadway. It begins previews in late May and opens officially in June, I haven’t got my ticket yet but I’ll be sure to try and get my hands on some as I’m sure it’ll be nothing less than magical and transport you to a whole new world!

    2. Funny Girl

    Starring the beloved Sheridan Smith, I can see why people are excited about this long-awaited revival. It’s a semi-biographical musical on the life and career of Broadway star ‘Fanny Brice’, and after previews at the Menier Chocolate Factory it seems it’ll be a great success.

    3. Motown: The Musical

    Motown is a new jukebox musical from Broadway. The musical is based on Berry Gordy’s founding and running of the Motown record label, and his personal and professional relationships with huge Motown stars such as Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson. The music featured is a selection from the Motown catalogue, so it promises to be a good night out!

    4. Nell Gwynn

    A play that is giving Gemma Arterton another turn in the West End, after her success in Made in Dagenham. The play was originally shown at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre earlier this year, and has now received a West End transfer.

    5. Sunset Boulevard

    This is an Andrew Lloyd Webber creation, based on the 1950 film of the same name about a faded star of the silent screen era. This is a second revival, but this time it stars Glenn Close reprising her role as Norma (for the first time since Broadway in the early 90s) and giving us her West End debut.

    6. The War of the Worlds

    A modern musical adaptation is brought to the West End stage. This is Jeff Wayne’s re-imagining of his 1978 concept album and a retelling of the famous H.G Wells book. It also features holograms of Liam Neeson!

    7. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

    The play is based on the iconic 1961 Audrey Hepburn film of the same name, but is given a new lease of life as it hits the West End stage. It tells a tale of good-time girl Holly Golightly and her fantastical existence in 1940s New York, but is told through the eyes of a young-writer who’s fascinated by her. This is also a West End debut for pop star Pixie Lott.

    8. Mrs Henderson Presents

    Based on the 2005 film of the same name (starring Judi Dench), this is a new musical that’s had critics in raptures. Set in 1937 London, a recently-widowed eccentric, Laura Henderson, is looking for a new way of spending her time and money, that’s when she notices a run-down former cinema in Great Windmill Street and creates The Windmill Girls…

    9. The End of Longing

    This is a West End debut for beloved Friends star, Matthew Perry, who wrote & will be starring in the play. It claims it’s a sharply written and hilarious dark comedy play that will make you realise that broken people don’t need to stay broken.
     
    Plus, I’m sure there’s many more to come! What are you most excited for? Or hoping to see arrive or return in the West End?

    By Molly Richardson

