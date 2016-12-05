2016's Best Christmas Shows Dec 5, 2016 | By Posted on| By Shanine Salmon Tis’ the season to see lots of theatre. Give the gift of a good show tickets (whether that be to loved ones or to yourself) and take a break from the Christmas party season. These are my recommendations for some Christmas shows to get you in the mood, even if you are a bit of a Grinch!

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Apollo Theatre

From the Mischief Theatre Company comes a seasonal production. Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society return to the West End for a second year in their chaotic adaptation of the JM Barrie’s tale.



The Snowman, Peacock Theatre

In its 19th consecutive year Raymond Briggs’ famous story The Snowman is a tale of friendship and adventure including a visit to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas and a thrilling escape from Jack Frost.



A Christmas Carol by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, Lyceum Theatre

For one night only this show comes to West End. Featuring a star studded West End cast, this concert production of A Christmas Carol marks its London premiere and, with the London Musical Theatre Orchestra in full swing, is the perfect start to the Christmas week. Don’t miss out on 19th December 2016



Potted Panto, Vaudeville Theatre

Seven classic pantomimes in eighty frenetic minutes! Double Olivier nominees Dan and Jeff return for a third festive season, hot on the heels of their recent world tour of Potted Potter



Cinderella, London Palladium

Panto returns to the Palladium for the first time in nearly 30 years. Featuring an A List cast of Paul O’ Grady, Amanda Holden, Julian Clary and Nigel Havers Natasha J Barnes is Cinderella. This is only on for five weeks over the festive season so don’t miss out.

The Nutcracker, London Coliseum

Christmas isn’t Christmas with The Nutcracker and the English National Ballet’s is as extravagant as you would want at this time of year, based in the stunning Coliseum with over 100 dancers this is the perfect accompaniment to season.

The Woman in Black, Fortune Theatre

In true MR James-style no Christmas is complete without a ghost story. This long running classic is perfect if you want your Christmas to be a bit more terrifying. First performed at the Theatre-By-The-Sea in Scarborough back in 1987, it reached the West End in 1989 and the current cast of The Woman in Black are Julian Forsyth (Arthur Kipps) and Antony Eden (The Actor).

Whatever you do and see this Christmas I hope it is merry and cheerful, but not so cheerful you disturb other audience members.