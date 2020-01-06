Menu
Dance Nutcracker
    Nutcracker Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Christmas-card perfect Nutcracker offers the ultimate festive experience.

    429 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    10 December 2020 - 2 January 2021
    Content
    Recommended for ages 5 and above.

    Nutcracker Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (429 customer reviews)

    anais fevrier

    6 January

    Beautiful!

    Egle Juskaite

    4 January

    I personally prefer musicals to ballet shows, but this was really good and Coliseum is an amazing theater. We spent more for travel costs than the tickets, so bear that in mind, if you live more than 30 miles away from London.

    Nutcracker news

    Dance Shows To See In London This Christmas 1/12/2017, 2.05pm
    2016's Best Christmas Shows 5/12/2016, 4.57pm
    Acclaimed Production of Nutcracker Returns to London Coliseum 7/10/2014, 2.02pm
    Exquisite Production Of Nutcracker Returns To The London Coliseum This Christmas 28/10/2013, 12am

    Tags:

    Ballet & DanceFamily FriendlyChristmasClassicsTop ShowsLimited RunEnglish National Ballet

