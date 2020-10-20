589 more arts organisations receive financial aid from Culture Recovery Fund Oct 20, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Nearly 600 additional arts organisations have received support from the UK Government's Culture Recover Fund amounting to about £76 million. The announcement comes after the first round of funding in the amount of £257 million was provided to 1,385 organisations last week.

An additional £76 million awarded to almost 600 arts organisations, including The Mousetrap

Following last week's announcement that nearly 1,400 arts organisations would receive grants from the UK government's culture support scheme, nearly 600 more organisations are next in line to receive aid as part of round two. The money will go to help them stay afloat during the pandemic, which has caused unprecedented damage to the performing arts industry.

Who else is receiving UK Government grants in round two?

Among beneficiaries for the second round of grant funding include the West End's longest-running production of all time, The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, which was planning to re-open this autumn but was forced to postpone these plans indefinitely until further notice.

Others include the touring company Kneehigh; one of the UK's oldest circuses Zippos Circus (£628,986); National Centre for Circus Arts (~£500 million); Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres (~250,000); Darlington Hippodrome (£1 million); London's Somerset House (£850,000); Cambridge Arts (£985,000); Regent Theatre (£488,000); immersive stage producers Punchdrunk (£241,000); and HighTide (£70,000).

The UK Government also plans to invest in culture to ensure its survival

The Government's Culture Recovery Fund is investing in museums, venues, theatres, and other cultural organisations all over England. So far, £334 million has been announced for investment into the sector with more to come.