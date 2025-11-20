All My Sons at Wyndham’s Theatre: New Production Photos Released
Published on 20 November 2025
New production images have been released for Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, now playing at Wyndham’s Theatre until Saturday 7 March 2026. Directed by Ivo Van Hove, the production brings together a heavyweight cast and a bold creative team for a fresh look at Miller’s classic American tragedy.
Leading the company is Bryan Cranston as Joe Keller, marking a major reunion with Van Hove following their acclaimed collaboration on Network. Cranston’s turn as Howard Beale in that production earned him both the Olivier and the Tony Awards for Best Actor. Here, he is joined by Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller and Paapa Essiedu as Chris Keller, with Tom Glynn-Carney playing George Deever and Hayley Squires as Ann Deever.
The ensemble also features Aliyah Odoffin as Lydia Lubey, Cath Whitefield as Sue Bayliss, Richard Hansell as Dr Jim Bayliss and Zach Wyatt as Frank Lubey, rounding out a cast that brings sharp detail and emotional clarity to Miller’s post-war drama.
All My Sons marks the third Arthur Miller work Van Hove has tackled, following his celebrated productions of A View from the Bridge and The Crucible. His long-standing collaboration with designer Jan Versweyveld shapes the look and feel of the piece, with Versweyveld also providing lighting design. The creative team is completed by costume designer An D’Huys, sound designer Tom Gibbons, and casting director Julia Horan CDG.
By Hay Brunsdon
