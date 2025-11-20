All My Sons at Wyndham’s Theatre: New Production Photos Released

New production images have been released for Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, now playing at Wyndham’s Theatre until Saturday 7 March 2026. Directed by Ivo Van Hove, the production brings together a heavyweight cast and a bold creative team for a fresh look at Miller’s classic American tragedy.

Leading the company is Bryan Cranston as Joe Keller, marking a major reunion with Van Hove following their acclaimed collaboration on Network. Cranston’s turn as Howard Beale in that production earned him both the Olivier and the Tony Awards for Best Actor. Here, he is joined by Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller and Paapa Essiedu as Chris Keller, with Tom Glynn-Carney playing George Deever and Hayley Squires as Ann Deever.