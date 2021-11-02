Anything Goes smashes London’s Barbican box office records!

Posted on 2 November 2021

The multi-award-winning musical Anything Goes is coming near to the end of its sold-out 15 week run at London’s Barbican Centre ; the final performance is on 6 November 2021. The smash-hit musical has broken the box office record by grossing £717,000 in just one week and achieving the biggest grossing week for a musical in the theatres 39-year history!

Anything Goes is a London smash-hit!

Anything Goes opened at the Barbican Centre in London back in July 2021 with a cast led by Sutton Foster, Felicity Kendal, Robert Lindsay and Gary Wilmot. The Tony Award-winning musical received high acclaim and rave reviews from audiences and critics alike; earning standing ovations night after night.

Anything Goes producer Sir Howard Panter

Producer Sir Howard Panter said: “We are thrilled with the response to this glorious production of Anything Goes. To achieve a gross of £717,000 in one week is quite some feat. It just goes to show that as we come out of the pandemic, London theatre is very much alive and people cannot get enough of this energetic and uplifting classic musical which has been sold out night after night. From outstanding leading actors, to the spectacular supporting company, the glorious set design, the breathtaking choreography and stage direction, and of course the wonderful score - it really is ‘the show of the year’. I'd like to thank our friends at the Barbican for their huge support throughout - we will be back!”

Anything Goes current London cast

Anything Goes currently stars Rachel York as Reno Sweeney, Haydn Gwynne as Evangeline Harcourt, Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma and Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

The cast is complete by Martin Callaghan as Ship's Purser, Jon Chew as John, Clive Hayward as Ship's Captain and Alistair So as Luke, Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston and Liam Wrate.

What songs are in Anything Goes?

Anything Goes showcase some of theatre’s most memorable songs including ‘I Get A Kick Out of You’, ‘Anything Goes’, ‘You’re the Top’, ‘Blow, Gabriel, Blow’, ‘It’s De-Lovely’, ‘Friendship’ and ‘Buddie Beware’.

Last chance to book Anything Goes tickets!

Don’t miss out on the “Show of the year” (Daily Telegraph) and book your tickets for Anything Goes before you miss the ship! There is limited availability so be quick!

