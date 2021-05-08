Offer Anything Goes Tickets at the Barbican, London

Anything Goes

It's De-Lovely! Anything Goes comes to London's Barbican in summer 2021!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
8 May - 22 August 2021
Access
Audio Described: Thursday, 24 June at 2:30pm with touch tour at 1:15pm; Tuesday, 3 August at 7:30pm with touch tour at 6:15pm. Captioned Performance: Thursday, 10 June at 2:30pm; Tuesday, 20 July at 7:30pm

Offer Anything Goes Ticket Offer Details

NO BOOKING FEE OFFER

Valid on all price bands except £30 and £42.

Valid on all performances (excluding 20 May 2021).

Book by 4 December 2020.

Next Available Performances of Anything Goes

TODAY is 20th November 2020

May 2021 June 2021 July 2021 August 2021

Tags:

MusicalComedyFamily FriendlyChildrenClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishAmerican ClassicLGBT Gay FriendlyOur PicksMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysWest End LegendsWest End FavouritesBest family showsBritish Classic

We use cookies