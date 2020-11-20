Anything Goes to open at The Barbican in London this May Nov 20, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Get a kick out of this, landlubbers! Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouse's beloved musical classic Anything Goes has officially set sail across the Atlantic and will arrive in London's West End in May 2021, it has been announced. Climb aboard the S. S. America this summer and embark on the magical cruise of your life! Tickets for the highly anticipated Barbican Centre production of Anything Goes are on sale now. All hands on deck and book your seats today!

Hop on board this major new production of Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouse’s splendid, saucy musical Anything Goes! Offering a jolly, gold-plated musical score with such toe-tapping numbers as 'It's De-Lovely', 'You're the Top', and 'I Get A Kick Out of You', the nearly 100-year-old hit production opens for previews on 8 May 2021 at the Barbican Centre in London, where it will run until 22 August 2021. Official opening night (press night) is scheduled to take place on 20 May at 7pm.

The upcoming Anything Goes revival is set to star internationally renowned American actress, singer, and comedian Megan Mullally in the iconic role of Reno Sweeney. The two-time Emmy Award winner will be joined on stage by three-time Olivier and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay, who will take on the role of Moonface Martin. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Nominated for four Golden Globes and having won three SAG Awards, Mullally is perhaps best known for her role on the smash-hit TV sitcom Will & Grace, in which she played Karen Walker. Her Anything Goes co-star Robert Lindsay is also a household name in the UK, best known for starring on BBC's My Family.

Anything Goes musical plot

A cruise on the S. S. American is no Bon Voyage as the passengers and crew are in for some rough seas. Manners and etiquette are cast away through the portholes as two unlikely couples set off on a journey to find true romance... with a little help from a group of singing, dancing sailors, of course! Brace yourselves and hang on to the bulkheads for a wild ride of funny disguises, farcical blackmail, timeless old fun, and some clever double-entendres that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

You don't want to miss what is bound to be a summer season highlight in 2021! Last seen on the West End stage in 2003 when it ran at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Anything Goes is back and ready to take Barbican audiences by storm! Be sure to book your Anything Goes tickets early to secure the best seats at London's Barbican Centre at the best prices whilst availability lasts!