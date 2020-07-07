Arts Council England hands out an additional £33 million to 196 National Portfolio organisations Jul 7, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Art Council England has announced a new £33 million relief package to help UK organisations that fall under the National Portfolio. The move comes after their initial £160 million relief package was announced in late March.

The Arts Council England provides more assistance during the ongoing pandemic.

Who will this new Arts Council England funding package help?

The new £33 million funding package will be divided amongst 196 organisations across the UK including the Young Vic, the Roundhouse, the Yard Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatre, Sheffield Theatres, Sadler's Wells, the Royal Exchange, Oxford Playhouse, Nottingham Playhouse, Kiln Theatre, Jacksons Lane and Hackney Empire.

The Arts Council England funding package in numbers

Some venues have received more funding than others. Larger grants have gone to such major venues as Sadler's Wells (£1,500,000), English National Ballet (£1,305,000), The Lowry Centre (£1,292,000), Theatre Royal Plymouth (£806,000), Sheffield Theatres (£675,569), Leeds Theatre Trust (£669,326), Northampton Theatres (£629,317), Battersea Arts Centre (£598,000), the Roundhouse (£525,418), Northern Ballet (£500,000), Brighton Dome and Festival (£445,000) and Harrogate Theatre (£395,000).

More statistics regarding the new Arts Council England funding package

London venues received 39 per cent of all Arts Council England funding. 27.3 per cent went to Northern England, 17 per cent went to the midlands, nine per cent to Southeastern England, and eight per cent to Southwestern England.

On Sunday, 5 July 2020, the UK Government announced a £1.57 billion rescue package for the arts to help the sector during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.