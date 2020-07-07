Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Arts Council England hands out an additional £33 million to 196 National Portfolio organisations

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The Art Council England has announced a new £33 million relief package to help UK organisations that fall under the National Portfolio. The move comes after their initial £160 million relief package was announced in late March.

Arts Council England hands out an additional £33 million to 196 National Portfolio organisations
The Arts Council England provides more assistance during the ongoing pandemic.

Who will this new Arts Council England funding package help?

The new £33 million funding package will be divided amongst 196 organisations across the UK including the Young Vic, the Roundhouse, the Yard Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatre, Sheffield Theatres, Sadler's Wells, the Royal Exchange, Oxford Playhouse, Nottingham Playhouse, Kiln Theatre, Jacksons Lane and Hackney Empire.

The Arts Council England funding package in numbers

Some venues have received more funding than others. Larger grants have gone to such major venues as Sadler's Wells (£1,500,000), English National Ballet (£1,305,000), The Lowry Centre (£1,292,000), Theatre Royal Plymouth (£806,000), Sheffield Theatres (£675,569), Leeds Theatre Trust (£669,326), Northampton Theatres (£629,317), Battersea Arts Centre (£598,000), the Roundhouse (£525,418), Northern Ballet (£500,000), Brighton Dome and Festival (£445,000) and Harrogate Theatre (£395,000).

More statistics regarding the new Arts Council England funding package

London venues received 39 per cent of all Arts Council England funding. 27.3 per cent went to Northern England, 17 per cent went to the midlands, nine per cent to Southeastern England, and eight per cent to Southwestern England.

On Sunday, 5 July 2020, the UK Government announced a £1.57 billion rescue package for the arts to help the sector during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

📰 Keep following the LTD News Centre for all the latest West End and UK theatre announcements.
Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

Miriam Margolyes and Amit Shah to star in short online play Watching Rosie

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Original Theatre Company announce a new online production following the success of their critically acclaimed online ... Read more

New "The Show Must Go On!" face mask available for sale

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Support the arts in style while practising good social distancing. After enjoying overwhelming success with their t-s... Read more

UK Theatres light up red in solidarity for the arts community

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

No, they weren't just painting the town red, as that would imply everything is doing just fine. Last ni... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies