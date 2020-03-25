Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

    Arts Council England announces £160 million relief package for organisations and individuals in need

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The emergency fund package will be made available to all individuals or organisations who need help, the Arts Council has announced. The move is unprecedented as generally many theatre venues such as the Off West End theatre The Old Vic have no Arts Council support whilst other theatres like the Arcola operate as a charity organisation.

    New emergency fund backed by the Arts Council announced

    The Arts Council has confirmed they will be offering emergency funding to organisations and individuals affected by the COVID-19 "coronacrisis."

    Capped at a total of £160 million, the fund will help to protect arts organisations during quarantines, closures, lockdowns, and a lack of audiences.

    The Arts Council has also changed its requirements for individuals and organisations currently already receiving funds.

    £90 million will be provided to NPOs (National Portfolio Organisations), making it possible for them to "reboot their creative work" whilst £50 million will be awarded to organisations outside of the National Portfolio, with organisations who have applied to the National Lottery Project being encouraged to apply for assistance.

    £20 million in financial support will be provided to individuals to allow them to sustain themselves and their families.

    Find out more information on the Arts Council COVID-19 support fund here.

    📰 Be sure to keep checking our news pages for all the latest coronavirus-related theatre news!
