Back to the Future Original Cast Album to be released early next summer, first single "Back in Time" out now! Oct 21, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Sony Masterworks Broadway has proudly announced that it will be releasing an Original Cast Recording album for the new West End production of Back to the Future. The OCR's first single "Back in Time" is out now with the album itself scheduled for release in early summer 2021 — when the show is also expected to open at the Adelphi Theatre! Give the hot new track a listen and check out the lyric video for "Back in Time" below.

NEW SINGLE! Go "Back In Time" today before heading to the future next summer!

The production team for Back to the Future The Musical have announced the release of the first single off the show's upcoming cast album, "Back In Time", for your auditory pleasure! The beloved song, adapted for the musical from the film's original soundtrack, is perhaps best known for its feel-good vibes and nostalgic 80s sound.

Originally performed by Huey Lewis and the News and written by Sean Hopper, Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, and Lewis, "Back In Time" will make you want to just play the guitar and sing!

Back to the Future rides into the West End fresh from a warm reception in Manchester

Having been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews for its world premiere in Manchester , the Back to the Future musical is set to hit London's Adelphi Theatre at 88mph this May! The show features new music by multi-Grammy Award winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside some old favourites from the original movie.

Back to the Future Adelphi Theatre creative team and cast

The eagerly awaited musical is based on the film of the same name co-created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale and is produced in London's West End by Colin Ingram (Ghost The Musical). The cast is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and will see Roger Bart and Olly Dobson reprise their roles from the Manchester Opera House as Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly respectively. Bart and Dobson are to be joined onstage by their co-stars Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker.

The stage show features set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Tim Lutkin (with lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone), sound design by Gareth Owen, and video design by Finn Ross. The creative team also has choreographer Chris Bailey, musical supervisor in charge of arrangements Nick Finlow, and Illusions director Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from Bryan Crook and Ethan Popp, with dance arrangements by David Chase and casting by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future Day celebrations now underway!

Lighting never strikes twice, but Back to the Future sure does! The hit musical will arrive at the Adelphi Theatre in London on 14 May 2021 after a long, hard wait and die-hard fans couldn't be more excited! Now you can celebrate with us for Back to the Future Day, which is now in full swing as of today!

Lovers of the worldwide cultural phenomenon can look forward to great value tickets for the show's West End opening next year, plus exclusive interviews with Olly Dobson (Marty McFly), Colin Ingram (the show's producer), and the original film's screenwriter and musical book writer Bob Gale himself!

Exclusive Back to the Future tickets for BTTF Day on sale today!

The spectacular new show is set to sell out full throttle following the release of exclusive tickets (priced at £19.55 for low-peak and £19.85 for high-peak) for Back to the Future Day! Be sure to book your seats for Back to the Future yesterday and secure your spot before its too late, or you may end up needing a DeLorean to go 'back in time' to the box office!