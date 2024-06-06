Barbican Best Seats and Seating Plan
Posted on 6 June 2024
The architecturally iconic venue, The Barbican Centre, opened in the 1980s by Queen Elizabeth II. Over the last 50 years, it has hosted numerous musical performances, concerts, and talks. Despite being voted as the ugliest building in 2003, the venue is home to many community events and promises to push the boundaries of art. If you're planning to attend one of these incredible events or shows, then read on to find out where the most suitable place is for you to sit back and enjoy the show.
What are the best seats at the Barbican?
The Barbican Centre has four floors of seating, providing a wide range of options when it comes to selecting the right seat. The Stalls are situated on the ground floor, allowing for ample legroom and excellent views of the stage. The Circle above the Stalls also offers a clear view of the stage, with no obstruction from the other floors. However, seats located at the end of the aisles provide a side-on view.
For those on a budget, the Upper Circle is a great place to sit, offering fantastic views of the stage at a more affordable price. The Balcony is the most affordable option, and while it may be further away from the stage, the first few rows do not have any restricted views.
The Barbican Seating Plan
How many seats are at the Barbican?
The total capacity of the Barbican Theatre is 1,154. With 687 in the Stalls, 137 in the Gallery, 139 in the Upper Circle and 195 in the Circle.
Are there accessible seats at the Barbican?
The Barbican is a modern building that offers theatre lifts to each floor, making all areas including the foyer, the auditorium section, and the stalls easily accessible for wheelchair users. The stalls have 4 wheelchair spaces and are also ideal for people who require extra legroom. Additionally, there are four wheelchair spaces available in the Upper Circle. However, the Gallery and Circle areas are not recommended for people with limited mobility due to the steep rake of the seating.
What shows are on at the Barbican?
Kiss Me, Kate is heating up London this summer! The classic hit musical features multi-award winning actor Adrian Dunbar and Tony-Award winning Broadway star Stephanie J. Block. The show follows the story of bickering divorcées Fred and Lilli as they navigate life both on and off the stage while starring in Shakespeare’s beloved comedy. The show includes all of the original iconic songs, such as ‘Too Darn Hot,’ ‘So In Love,’ and ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare.’