Beauty and the Beast announces a 2021 UK tour

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

It has been announced that Beauty and the Beast will embark on a large scale tour through the UK and Ireland beginning in May 2021. The tour is set to kick off at the Curve Leicester where it is expected to have a limited run of just over a month.

The tour is reported to reunite the creative team from the original Broadway run of Beauty and the Beast. The musical features a book by Linda Woolverton, with music from Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and lyrics from Tim Rice and Howard Ashman. Further information about additional stops on the tour, including an anticipated London run, along with information about casting is expected to be announced in due course. 

The musical based on the award-winning Disney animated film of the same name had its Broadway debut in 1994 and ran on Broadway through 2007. It earned a Tony Award and still holds a spot in the top 10 longest-running Boradway shows. The show last played in the West End at London’s Dominion Theatre in 1997. This production gained acclaim from audiences and critics alike and came away with the 1998 Olivier Award for Best New Musical. A UK tour of the musical ran between 2001 and 2003.

