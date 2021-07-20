Menu
Musicals Sister Act

Sister Act Tickets at the Eventim Apollo, London

Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders star in Sister Act

Important information

Age restriction

2+

Child policy
Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18+. Under 2s will not be admitted.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
20 July 2021 - 29 August 2021
Special notice
Please note: The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards for the Thursday matinees. Whoopi Goldberg will star in all other performances.

