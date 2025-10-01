Beetlejuice The Musical: Meet the Characters

At the centre of it all is Beetlejuice, the wild and unpredictable spirit whose name has become synonymous with mischief. He’s larger than life, impossible to ignore, and always ready to cause mayhem. Whether you love him or fear him, Beetlejuice is the driving force of the story. Behind the jokes and theatrics, though, he’s entirely out for himself—constantly scheming, twisting every situation to his own advantage, and thriving on the chaos he leaves in his wake.

We recently announced that Beetlejuice The Musical is heading to London’s West End following its success on Broadway and US tours. Based on Tim Burton ’s much-loved 1988 film, the musical brings back a cast of unforgettable characters—some living, some dead, and some in between. Their eccentric personalities and unexpected connections create a world where the living and the dead collide in the most unexpected ways.

Lydia Deetz

Alongside him is Lydia Deetz, the gothic teenager whose sharp wit and fascination with the unusual set her apart. But Lydia is more than just an observer of the strange—she’s at the core of the story. Her search for belonging and her determination to be heard draw her into the world of the dead, where she proves far braver and more resourceful than anyone expects. Through her eyes, the clash between the living and the supernatural becomes vivid, tense, and super engaging.

Adam Maitland and Barbara Maitland

The story also follows Adam and Barbara Maitland, a kind-hearted couple whose world is turned upside down when they find themselves navigating the afterlife. Suddenly invisible to the living, they must adjust to a new existence. Their gentle, good-natured personalities contrast sharply with the chaos around them, and their attempts to interact with the living often lead to hilarious situations. When Lydia moves into the house, the Maitlands’ paths cross with hers and with Beetlejuice, setting off a series of unusual and unpredictable encounters.

Charles Deetz and Delia Deetz

On the other side of the living divide is the Deetz family. Charles Deetz, Lydia’s father, is well-meaning but often distracted, trying his best while struggling to understand his daughter. His new partner, Delia, is Lydia’s stepmother and a whirlwind of colour and eccentricity. She approaches life with boundless energy, unshakeable confidence, and a very particular sense of style, which makes her both amusing and occasionally exasperating to those around her. Delia’s bold personality and unconventional outlook often clash with Lydia’s gothic sensibilities, creating moments of tension, comedy, and unexpected insight.

Supporting Characters

Supporting the main cast are a host of otherworldly and earthly figures who pop up along the way. From the supernatural authorities of the Netherworld to quirky side characters that flesh out the tale, each one contributes to the madcap energy that defines Beetlejuice.

Together, these characters form a world that’s strange, spooky and endlessly entertaining. Fans who already know them will relish seeing their favourites on stage, while newcomers can look forward to meeting a cast unlike any other. Beetlejuice The Musical combines the film’s signature dark comedy with larger-than-life characters, cementing its place as a must-see West End show.

Beetlejuice The Musical arrives at London’s Prince Edward Theatre in May 2026.