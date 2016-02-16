Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News Billy Elliot: The End Of An Era
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Billy Elliot: The End Of An Era

    Posted on | By Jasmine Richards

    For as long as I can remember, Billy Elliot has been a constant in my Theatreland life. From walking past it on my way to other shows to being sat in the audience watching the moving performances, Billy Elliot has always been a mark of the performer that people, myself included, aspire to be.

    The talent of the children in the cast is second to none and the adult performers bring such passion to the stage and draw you in with every word and movement. The music, written by Elton John, sparks so much emotion and you can't help but be drawn in by the amazing story. You begin to live the show alongside the cast and by the end, there's rarely a dry eye in the theatre! 

    The immense show leaves the Victoria Palace Theatre, closing 8 April after an outstanding 11 year run and embarks on it's tour later this month. I cannot recommend this show enough, so get your Billy Elliot tickets before it's too late!

    By Jasmine Richards

    Related news

    & Juliet and SIX stars join us for Week 9 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Lockdown Theatre [Direct] continues another week; keeping us entertained and united as many of us continue to stay at... Read more

    What's on at The Drive In cinema in London this summer?

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    A little bit of nostalgia therapy is just what the doctor ordered. This summer, The Drive In at the Troubadour Meridi... Read more

    How much longer until UK theatres reopen?

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Social distancing continues after lockdown. But for how long? And will it even last or end up imploding on itsel... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies