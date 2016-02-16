Billy Elliot: The End Of An Era Feb 16, 2016 | By Posted on| By Jasmine Richards For as long as I can remember, Billy Elliot has been a constant in my Theatreland life. From walking past it on my way to other shows to being sat in the audience watching the moving performances, Billy Elliot has always been a mark of the performer that people, myself included, aspire to be.

The talent of the children in the cast is second to none and the adult performers bring such passion to the stage and draw you in with every word and movement. The music, written by Elton John, sparks so much emotion and you can't help but be drawn in by the amazing story. You begin to live the show alongside the cast and by the end, there's rarely a dry eye in the theatre!

The immense show leaves the Victoria Palace Theatre, closing 8 April after an outstanding 11 year run and embarks on it's tour later this month. I cannot recommend this show enough, so get your Billy Elliot tickets before it's too late!