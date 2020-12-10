Book Anything Goes tickets now and enjoy free champagne! Dec 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Anything Goes is returning to London in Summer 2021 for a limited run at the Barbican Centre and you can book your tickets now! Treat yourself to the best seats in the house and you’ll be treated to a free glass of champagne and a complimentary programme. Isn’t that de-lovely?! Starring award-winning actress Megan Mullally and multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Robert Lindsay, the mega-hit musical is set to make a splash and you won’t want to miss it!

Book Anything Goes premium tickets for exclusive complimentary champagne + programme

See Anything Goes in style next summer!

This major new production of the beloved multi-Tony Award-winning musical is brought to you by the producers of The King & I. Get a kick out of Anything Goes next summer and make the most of this exclusive offer to get a complimentary glass of champagne when you buy the best seats. Premium seats and champagne sounds like the perfect tonic for 2021!

Anything Goes London production

The timeless classic musical features songs such as 'You're the Top', 'It's De-Lovely', and 'I Get A Kick Out of You'. This huge new production is going to be a must-see and will see renowned American actress Megan Mullally in the role of Reno Sweeney. She will be joined by the British icon Robert Lindsay in the role of Moonface Martin.

Anything Goes tickets are on sale now for the new production which comes to London’s Barbican from 8 May 2021! Wave bon voyage to 2020 and get ready to climb aboard the S.S. American.