Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Book tickets live from a seating plan to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Be among the first to book your Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets, now on sale with the option to select your seats. Exclusively via London Theatre Direct, choose live from a seating plan any seat available to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at London’s Palace Theatre now! We are the first ticket agent to bring customers this option to select tickets from a seating plan to have full confidence when selecting to purchase their tickets.

    Book tickets live from a seating plan to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London tickets available now!

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London tickets available now!

    For many hardcore Harry Potter fans, seven books and eight films were simply not enough to curb their appetite for the magical wizarding world that J.K. Rowling so brilliantly created. After the final page in The Deathly Hallows was turned, a lot of readers were left with Post Potter Depression. But muggles need not suffer any more thanks to the critically acclaimed stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which picks up where the last book’s epilogue left off: 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts in the Second Wizarding War. 

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plot summary

    It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

    Please note: The play is in two parts. When booking Harry Potter play tickets through our interactive seating plan, you'll automatically be booking for both parts at the same time. Parts 1 and 2 will be displayed on the Palace Theatre seating map. You may choose to see both parts on the same day or on two consecutive days, dependent on availability. 

     

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Monday Night at the Apollo performances rescheduled to begin in April

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Further casting has been announced for the highly anticipated West End concert series, Monday Night at the Apoll... Read more

    Nick Jonas in talks to star in Jersey Boys musical as Frankie Valli

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    It has been announced that Jonas Brothers member and pop soloist sensation Nick Jonas is in talks to take on the role... Read more

    Hamilton star Phillipa Soo expresses interest in joining SIX cast

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Best known for originating the role of Eliza Hamilton on Broadway, American actress Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies