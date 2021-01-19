Book tickets live from a seating plan to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Jan 19, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Be among the first to book your Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets, now on sale with the option to select your seats. Exclusively via London Theatre Direct, choose live from a seating plan any seat available to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at London’s Palace Theatre now! We are the first ticket agent to bring customers this option to select tickets from a seating plan to have full confidence when selecting to purchase their tickets.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London tickets available now!

For many hardcore Harry Potter fans, seven books and eight films were simply not enough to curb their appetite for the magical wizarding world that J.K. Rowling so brilliantly created. After the final page in The Deathly Hallows was turned, a lot of readers were left with Post Potter Depression. But muggles need not suffer any more thanks to the critically acclaimed stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which picks up where the last book’s epilogue left off: 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts in the Second Wizarding War.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plot summary

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.