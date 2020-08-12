Bridge Theatre to reopen with socially distanced shows this autumn featuring Imelda Staunton, Ralph Fiennes and more Aug 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Off-West End venue has revealed their plans for staging socially distanced productions this autumn, including shows starring Hello, Dolly!'s Imelda Staunton.

London's Bridge Theatre announces plans for a socially distanced autumn season

The Bridge Theatre in London will reopen this autumn with a COVID-compliant season of socially distanced monologues and reduced audience capacity, it has been announced.

With a normal seating capacity of 900, the auditorium will now reduce its capacity to just 250 seats in order to maintain COVID compliance. Consumers can also book with confidence knowing that automatic refunds will be issued in the unlikely event of a cancellation or delayed opening due to coronavirus.

What's on at the London Bridge Theatre?

The new season play host to a number of high-profile monologues, including Yolanda Mercy and six performances of her one-woman show Quarter Life Crisis, which is directed by Jade Lewis and was previously adapted for the radio. Playwright and poet Zodwa Nyoni's monologue Nine Lives will be performed by Lladel Bryant and directed by Alex Chisholm.

From September through October, the central theatre in London will run live versions of its previously recorded Alan Bennett series, Talking Heads, which is now available to stream on iPlayer.

Bridge Theatre Autumn 2020 performance schedule in full

Here is a full list of performers and shows set to take place this autumn at the Bridge Theatre.

Imelda Staunton in A Lady of Letters , directed by Jonathan Kent

8 October - 31 October

Kristin Scott Thomas in The Hand of God , directed by Jonathan Kent

9 September - 26 September

Lesley Manville in Bed Among the Lentils , directed by Nicholas Hytner

7 September - 22 September

Lucian Msamati in Playing Sandwiches , directed by Jeremy Herrin

28 September - 2 October

Maxine Peake in Miss Fozzard Finds Her Feet , directed by Sarah Frankcom

30 September - 24 October

Monica Dolan in The Shrine , directed by Nicholas Hytner

7 September - 22 September

Ralph Fiennes in Beat the Devil

29 August - 31 October

Rochenda Sandall in The Outside Dog , directed by Nadia Fall

9 September - 26 September

Tamsin Greig in Nights in the Gardens of Spain , directed by Marianne Elliott

30 September - 24 October

Also showing at the Bridge Theatre

The venue will also run Inua Ellams' and Fuel's An Evening with an Immigrant at the end of September with a special music selection by DA Sid Mercutio.

Ralph Fiennes will also star as David Hare in Hare's new monologue Beat the Devil about contracting coronavirus, which will run when the Bridge Theatre reopens at the end of August.

Nicholas Hytner will direct while the show will feature designs by Bunny Christie, sound by Gareth Fry, music by George Fenton, and lighting by Jon Clark. The production will run on a variety of different dates/ will be mounted on a variety of days and dates from the end of August, with a full schedule available below.

Bridge Theatre statement in full on new Autumn season

The Bridge Theatre stated: "As you'll know, the Government is embarked on a phased return for the performing arts. We are hoping that we will get the green light to open with a reduced capacity of 250 seats and stringent safety measures, and we are inviting audiences from today to book seats with the assurance that, of course, if the season is delayed there will be automatic refunds for any performances that can't go ahead."

"We are all excited at the prospect of re-opening The Bridge after a hiatus of five and a half months but, needless to say, the safety of audiences and the well-being of all those who work at the Bridge remain our chief concern."