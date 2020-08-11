Menu
Musicals Hello, Dolly!
    Hello, Dolly! Tickets at the Adelphi Theatre, London

    Hello, Dolly!

    Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton to star in Hello, Dolly! at the Adelphi Theatre.

    Child policy
    3+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    11 August 2020 - 6 March 2021
    Special notice
    Please note the producers cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist. The schedule is subject to change and may be affected by contracts, holidays, illness or events beyond the producers’ control.
    Hello, Dolly! news

    Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell confirmed to star in new Hello, Dolly! production 10/1/2020, 11.30am
    Musical composer Jerry Herman passes away at age 88 27/12/2019, 6.51pm
    Hello, Dolly! to star Imelda Staunton and run at the Adelphi Theatre 22/11/2019, 3pm
    #WestEndWishList Hello, Dolly! London revival 29/4/2019, 1.30pm

