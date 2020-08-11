

Hello, Dolly! London tickets on sale now for the West End Adelphi Theatre run!

Following 2017's groundbreaking Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre, which starred the legendary Bette Midler and took home four shiny new Tony Awards, the cat is finally out of the bag as Imelda Staunton is set to star in the Adelphi Theatre revival from August 2020 after Waitress The Musical ends its legendary West End run.

London theatre fans have been dying to get their hands on Hello, Dolly! West End theatre tickets and now the wait is finally over. The West End revival of Hello, Dolly! is here and set to reunite Harry Potter's Imelda Staunton (Professor Dolores Umbridge) with director Dominic Cooke for a fabulous production set to the iconic score by Jerry Herman.

What is Hello, Dolly! about?

Written by Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) and Michael Stewart (book) and based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker (1955 play), Hello, Dolly! tells the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a skilled matchmaker who travels to Yonkers just north of New York City to find a suitable match for the penny-pinching, semi-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, who turns out to be her most difficult job yet. When Dolly unexpectedly becomes Horace's desired match, she decides to get over her ex-husband Ephram, asking for his permission to take Horace's hand in marriage.

Hello, Dolly! Adelphi Theatre cast

The cast of the 2020 West End run of Hello, Dolly! was recently announced with Imelda Staunton set to star as Dolly Gallagher Levi alongside Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George) as Irene Molloy and Andy Nyman (Ghost Stories, Fiddler on the Roof) as Horace Vandergelder. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The history of Hello, Dolly! The Musical

While the 1964 Herman and Stewart musical Hello, Dolly! was an overwhelming critical sensation with the original production having won a then record-breaking 10 Tony Awards out of 11 nominations (a record that was held for 37 years), the concept for the musical has had a long and troubled history. The story for the play was first seen in a play by John Oxenford entitled A Day Well Spent. The 1835 play was adapted by Johan Nestroy into the 1842 German musical, Einen Jux will er sich machen, which in turn was adapted into a farcical play by Thornton Wilder nearly a century later and titled The Merchant of Yonkers. The play was a box office bomb, thus, Wilder revised it and switched the name to The Matchmaker whilst also expanding the character development for Dolly. Finally, the story became a hit and was adapted into a 1958 film that starred Shirley Booth.

The hit play was shortly adapted into a Broadway musical but received much criticism during its tryouts in Detroit. This led to some major changes in the score and script with the number 'Before the Parade Passes By' being added. Originally entitled both Dolly, A Damned Exasperating Woman and Call on Dolly, the show was eventually renamed Hello, Dolly! after Louis Armstrong sang a version of the song. When the musical finally premiered, it quickly became one of the most popular musicals of the decade, having run for a total of 2,844 performances by the time it closed and winning multiple major Broadway theatre awards.

About the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler

The multi-award-winning 2017 production of Hello, Dolly! took Broadway by storm. Starring the legendary American actress, Bette Midler, and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the musical revival was destined for success. Bette Midler's performance as Dolly garnered her first-ever Tony Award (she has also won three Grammys, four Golden Globes, and three Emmys) while the musical itself took home the 2017 Tony Awards for Best Revival and Best Costume Design, as well as Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Gavin Creel.

The revival also broke numerous house records for Broadway's Shubert Theatre, boasting the highest weekly gross in the venue's history. It also paid tribute to Gower Champion who directed and choreographed the original Broadway production in perhaps one of the grandest stagings in musical theatre.

This brand new production is sure to cause as much excitement as the 2017 Broadway revival. Hold on to your hats and get ready to say Hello to the brand new 2020 West End revival of Hello, Dolly!

