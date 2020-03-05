Bring It On The Musical announces London run and full cast! Mar 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Mar 6, 2020) When the tour of Bring It On The Musical got announced, fans, of the musical and 2000 film starring Kirstin Dunst alike, naturally got excited about getting to see the show. The musical initially announced Amber Davies and Louis Smith to star in the show, with full casting having just been made. The musical has also been announced to have a London run from 9 December to 10 January 2021 at the Southbank Centre. Tickets for Bring It On are on sale from next week!

Bring It On The Musical 2020 cast

Bring It On The Musical Full cast

Amber Davies (9 to 5: The Musical) will play Campbell and Louis Smith (Rip It Up) will play Cameron. Joining them will be Vanessa Fisher as Danielle, Ayden Morgan as La Cienega, Georgia Bradshaw as Nautica, Alicia Belgarde as Eva, Chloe Pole as Skylar, Frances Dee as Kylar, Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Steven and Marvyn Charles as Twig. The ensemble will feature Roshani Abbey, Zinzile Tshuma, Gareth Moran, Matthew Dawkins, Jordan Issac, Katie Lee, Jack Dargan and Bianca Szynal.

Bring It On creative team

The musical is based on the film of the same name and has a book by Jeff Whitty, with a score by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, and with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. The production will be directed by Guy Unsworth, have choreography by Fabian Aloise, associate choreography by Jason Winter and acrobatic direction by Danny MacDonald. The design team is made up by Libby Watson with set design, Susan Kulkarni with costume design, Matt Daw with lighting design and Ross Portway with sound design. The creative team is completed by Mark Crossland with musical supervision, Sarah Burrell with musical direction, and Aundrea Fudge with voice and dialect.

What is Bring It On The Musical about?

Loosely based on the film, the musical follows Campbell (Davies) who has just taken over as cheerleading captain, which should surely set up her senior year to be fabulous! However, when she’s forced to leave Truman High and instead attend Jackson High, Campbell waves goodbye to being on the top of the pyramid that is the high school hierarchy. All isn’t in complete despair as an unlikely friendship is formed and she joins a squad that puts her back in the running. The musical features a Tony Award-nominated score and a tale of friendship, forgiveness and coming of age!

London Bring It On The Musical tickets on sale soon!

Bring It On will have a strictly limited run at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, with performances beginning 9 December and running through the Christmas period until 10 January 2021. Be sure to sign up to our mailing list so we can alert you as to when Bring It On The Musical tickets are on sale!