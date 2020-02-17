9 to 5 The Musical tickets available now for the 2019 West End run at The available now for the 2019 West End run at The Savoy Theatre

Based on the 1980 hit movie starring Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 The Musical has come to London after a UK tour and London Fringe Premiere. With the characters you loved from the film, songs (music and lyrics) by Dolly Parton herself, and a book by Patricia Resnik, 9 to 5 tells the story of 3 working women who find their voices and take control. Dolly Parton’s Oscar, Tony and Grammy Award-nominated score comes to life on stage.

This incredible West End run currently stars Caroline Sheen as Violet Newstead, a role previously portrayed by Louise Redknapp (pop solo star, former member of R&B group Eternal, and Strictly Come Dancing contestant) who injured herself on the set and was forced to delay her debut before eventually returning to the cast. The cast also stars Emmerdale actress Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen (Wonderland, Murder Ballad, Les Miserables) as Doralee Rhodes, Brian Conley (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hairspray, Oliver!, The Music Man, Barnum) as Franklin Hart Jr., and Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith.

It has recently been announced that Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff will be stepping into the role of Franklin Hart Jr. from 2 December 2019 until 8 February 2020!



9 to 5 synopsis

Consolidated Industries is managed by the extremely sexist and self-important Franklin Hart Jr. Violet is a long time employee, she’s always on top of things, knows about everything and trains everyone. Doralee is Mr Hart’s secretary, he makes advances to her which she constantly rebuffs. Judy has just started working at Consolidated but is struggling as she has no work experience. The women come together to teach Mr Hart a lesson and improve the company for everyone. They leave him hanging at home and decide to run the office their way!

After finishing a highly successful UK tour this summer, 9 to 5 has arrived in London’s Savoy Theatre. The original 2009 Broadway production of 9 to 5 earned 15 Desk Drama Award nominations, the most of any single production in a single year, as well as 4 Tony Award nominations. The full-fledged West End production is expected to receive similar success following a critically acclaimed debut in London's West End.

Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 London theatre tickets on sale now. Do not miss your chance to get the best tickets at the best prices!