Musicals 9 to 5: The Musical
    9 to 5: The Musical Tickets at the Savoy Theatre, London

    9 to 5: The Musical

    Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 works its way to London starring Caroline Sheen, Natalie McQueen, Chelsea Halfpenny and Bonnie Langford!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted. Recommended for ages 12 and above.
    Running time
    2hr 30 min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    28 January - 23 May 2020
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12 and above. This production contains comic sexual references, light drug use and the occasional curse word.
    Special notice
    Dolly Parton will not be appearing in this production. Chelsea Halfpenny has taken over for Amber Davies in the role of Judy Bernly from 2 September. David Hasselhoff is set to star as Franklin Hart Jr. from 2 December 2019 until 8 February 2020.

    9 to 5: The Musical Customer Reviews

    susie closs

    14 hours ago

    It was OK but lame in parts but some nice funny moments

    Jayne Weston

    15 hours ago

    Just great entertainment and humour!

    9 to 5: The Musical news

    Former West End 9 to 5 stars reprise roles ahead of show's closing 14/1/2020, 4.15pm
    First Look: David Hasselhoff in 9 to 5 12/12/2019, 6pm
    London Theatre Review: A Dolly Parton special full of love and fun 5/11/2019, 12pm
    Baywatch's David Hasselhoff to star in West End 9 to 5 musical from December 28/10/2019, 12.45pm

