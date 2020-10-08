Britain’s Got Talent Finale to feature Les Misérables, Phantom and Mary Poppins performance Oct 8, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Three West End shows are to perform a musical medley at the final of Britain’s Got Talent which will air on ITV1 this Saturday 10 October from 7:30pm. Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins will take to the stage to perform a special series of tunes.

Casts from three major West End shows are going to perform on the ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent to showcase a series of songs. Cast members from the All-star Les Misérables concert, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins will come together for the televised performance. The various casts will feature the likes of Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp and more.

West End Musical Medley

The casts of the three popular West End shows will perform a series of songs for the televised performance. The appearance will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Les Misérables and the 34th anniversary of Phantom of the Opera. These three hit shows have been closed for the duration of lockdown so this performance on Britain’s Got Talent will be all the more special and will showcase both the talent and value of musical theatre and live performances.

When will Les Misérables, Phantom and Mary Poppins reopen in the West End?

These three shows are currently closed in the West End. The road to opening theatres back up again whilst making sure to follow Covid-regulations isn’t necessarily viable for all productions and theatres. However, the DVD and CD of the All-star Les Misérables concert is coming very soon. Also upcoming is the release of the Mary Poppins West End cast recording.

The West End has, however, began to slowly open back up, with Covid-secure measures in place. There are numerous shows which open this month and next, so your theatre fix isn’t out of reach. Keep an eye on our news page to stay updated with the latest theatre news and shows.