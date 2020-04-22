COVID-19 NOTICE: Please note that this show has been suspended until as early as practical in 2021 and has been temporarily taken off sale. The show will be placed back on sale as soon as more guidance from the venue and government becomes available. Ticketholders for performances scheduled in 2020 will be automatically refunded in chronological order approximately 14 business days after their performance was due to take place without the need to contact us. Thank you kindly for your patience and understanding.



Disney's Mary Poppins West End tickets now available for the Prince Edward Theatre run!

Disney Theatrical and Cameron Mackintosh's multi-award-winning Mary Poppins the Musical returns to its original home, London's Prince Edward Theatre, performances have begun just ahead of Christmas. Mary Poppins tickets are expected to sell quickly, as everyone's favourite nanny floats back to the West End stage. Take one look at the amazing cast list and you'll know there is no time to lose in securing your seats!

About the revival of the Mary Poppins West End musical

Mary Poppins is practically perfect! Everyone's original favourite nanny arrives at the Banks household just in time to set things straight with wisdom, a bit of magic, and a song or two. Join Mary, Jane and Michael as they feed the birds and fly kites. You'll hear many of your favourite songs from the 1964 film, including 'Chim Chim Cher-ee’, ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’, fan-favourite ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’, and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite'. You'll also meet a series of new characters and learn a whole medley new songs that will have you floating by parasol out the Prince Edward Theatre.

Mary Poppins has long been a staple in the British nursery. The PL Travers books and original Disney film made Poppins a mainstay and 15 years after its opening in London and following overwhelming success with Disney's Aladdin and The Lion King musicals, Mary Poppins The Musical has finally returned to London for a long-awaited encore.

Mary Poppins London cast

Zizi Strallen returns to her eponymous role as Mary Poppins following critical and audience acclaim on the sell-out international tour and she is joined by the award-winning Charlie Stemp as Bert. It has also been announced that Academy Award-winning singer of 'Downtown', Petula Clark, will be joining the London cast of Mary Poppins as the Bird Woman alongside WhatsOnStage and Uk Theatre Awards winner Joseph Millson, who will play George Banks. Further casting information is expected in due course.

Zizi Strallen is known for roles such as Fran in Strictly Ballroom The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre. She has also appeared in Follies, Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man and Cinderella. She was critically acclaimed for her role of Mary Poppins on tour in the UK, Ireland and in Dubai and so her announcement as the new West End Mary Poppins was extremely well received.

Charlie Stemp rose to prominence after his WhatsOnStage Award-winning and Olivier Award-nominated portrayal of Arthur Kipps in Half a Sixpence which premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre and soon transferred to London's Noel Coward Theatre. The following year he went on to make his Broadway debut in the revival of Hello, Dolly!

Mary Poppins creative team

The smash-hit Mary Poppins musical is based on the original characters and stories written by Australian-English playwright and actress P L Travers and features original music and lyrics by Robert B Sherman and Richard M Sherman, a book by Julian Fellowes, and additional songs, new music, vocal arrangements, and additional lyrics by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles. The upcoming West End revival of Mary Poppins is directed by Richard Eyre and features choreography and co-direction by Sir Matthew Bourne OBE, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, scene and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz and Hugh Vanstone, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. The musical is produced by President and Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions Thomas Schumacher and Cameron Mackintosh.

Mary Poppins returns tickets for the West End run now on sale at affordable prices!

Tickets for Mary Poppins in London have been highly anticipated. Book Mary Poppins tickets now to ensure the best seats at the best prices to see the world's best nanny back at the West End's Prince Edward Theatre!