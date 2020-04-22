Menu
Musicals Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins Tickets at the Prince Edward Theatre, London

Mary Poppins

The incredible Mary Poppins the musical returns to London starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp

1499 customer reviews

Important information

Child policy
5+
Running time
2hr 50 min (inc. interval)
Content
Mary Poppins contains theatrical smoke and fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting and loud noises.
Special notice
“MARY POPPINS is recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, we recommend MARY POPPINS for ages 7 and up. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.”

Mary Poppins Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (1499 customer reviews)

Karen Smith

23 mai

This show is just AMAZING!!! Would recommend to anybody, young or old. My husband wasn't greatly looking forward to it, but even he really enjoyed it and was surprised at just how good it was!!!

Daphne Van der Linden

2 avril

Absolutely wonderful! I only stopped smiling when it was time to sit open-mouthed from amazement!

Who appears in Mary Poppins

Nick James

Glen Facey
Ross Ferguson

Zizi Strallen
Cathryn Farnsworth

Joseph Millson
Steve Lawton

Charlie Stemp
Nicolas Dawkes

Jacqueline Hughes
Ceili O'Connor
Petula Clark
Daniel Sutka

Claire Machin
Pete Bartlett

Sam Lathwood
Jennie Scott

Rhys West
Jack North
Sam Cox

Jordan Livesey
Claire Newman-Williams

Lucie-Mae Sumner
Ruth Crafer

Monique Young
Jason Kajdi
Vanessa Valentine

Mary Poppins news

