First Look: Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montague in rehearsals for Elf the Musical
Published on 7 October 2025
“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” - and that’s exactly what’s happening in the rehearsal room for Elf the Musical!
We’ve been treated to a first look behind the scenes as Joel Montague, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Aled Jones step into their festive roles as Buddy, Jovie, and Walter Hobbs ahead of the show’s run at the Aldwych Theatre this Christmas.
Adapted from the beloved 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, Elf the Musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The story follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, who travels to New York City in search of his real father, and a little Christmas spirit along the way.
Joining the leads are Rosanna Hyland (Back to the Future: The Musical) as Emily Hobbs, Martyn Ellis (Wicked) as Santa/Mr Greenway, Lucinda Lawrence (9 to 5 the Musical) as Deb, and Dermot Canavan (Fiddler on the Roof) as the Store Manager.
The ensemble features Mollie Cleere, Farirayi Garaba, Sophie Pourret, Lucy Rice, Biancha Szynal, Kyle Cox, Zack Guest, Ryan Jupp, Dominic Lamb, and Danny Nattrass, with Sophie Camble, Amy Punter, Samuel John Humphreys, and Michael Tyler as swings. The role of young Michael Hobbs will be shared by Ayrton English, Max Garlick, Harry Georgiou, and Samuel Sturge.
Directed by Philip Wm McKinley with choreography by Liam Steel, the production features set and costume designs by Tim Goodchild, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, and video design by Ian William Galloway.
Following record-breaking runs at the Dominion Theatre in 2022 and 2023, and a triumphant Broadway return in 2024, this year’s production promises fresh festive sparkle, complete with a brand-new set designed especially for the Aldwych.
With holiday magic filling the rehearsal room and a cast brimming with Christmas spirit, Elf the Musical looks set to deliver plenty of joy, laughter, and maybe even a few snowflakes when it opens this season.
Elf the Musical plays at the Aldwych Theatre from 28 October 2025 - 3 January 2026