Casting announced for Saturday Night Fever

Posted on 21 December 2021

Casting has been announced for the West End prodcution of Saturday Night Fever which will play a strictly limited 8-week run at the Peacock Theatre from 4 February 2022. Richard Winsor, the celebrated principal dancer of Matthew Bourne’s Dorian Gray and Edward Scissorhands, will lead the cast in the role of Tony Manero and will be joined by Olivia Fines as his dancing partner Stephanie.

The cast is completed by Kevin O’Dwyer (Bobby C); James Brice (Gus); Paul French (Double J); Michael Cortez (Joey); Jasmin Colangelo (Annette); Tosca Fischer (Connie); Lydia Bradd (Linda); Philip Aiden (Frank Senior); Marios Nicolaides (Frank Junior); Melody Jones (Flo Manero); Faizal Jaye (DJ Monty); Celeste Zollino (ensemble); Ashley Luke Lloyd (ensemble); Luca Rapisarda(ensemble); James Wilkinson-Jones (ensemble); Helen Gulston (ensemble); James Cohen (ensemble).

Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero and his reckless road to dancing success. The musical features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits including Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman, with special permission for this production to use added Bee Gees songs including Too Much Heaven and Words.

The ‘70s classic Paramount/RSO movie based on the New York Magazine Article Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night written by Nik Cohn in 1976 was an instant hit when it was released in cinemas. The album remains the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time.

Whilst paying homage to the movie, this musical revival promises more music and hot new choreography. The new production also specially features onstage actor-musicians in the roles of the Bee Gees, singing the hit soundtrack alongside a talented cast.

