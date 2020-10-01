Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
London Theatres Peacock Theatre

Peacock Theatre

the West End home of Sadler’s Wells brings the best dance from around the world to London's theatreland.

What's on at Peacock Theatre

Peacock Theatre Seating Plan

Peacock Theatre seating plan
Getting the best seats at Peacock Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Peacock Theatre

We strongly advise taking public transportation to the theatre. The nearest underground stations to the theatre are Holborn (Central/Piccadilly Lines) and Temple (District/Circle Lines). The theatre is also extremely well serviced by bus lines 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 19, 22B, 23, 25, 26, 68, 76, 91, 168, 171, 341, 501, 505, and 521. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park is NCP in Parker Street.

Visiting Peacock Theatre

Next available performances

TODAY is 9th July 2020

We use cookies