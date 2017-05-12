Menu
    Colm Meaney to join Sienna Miller and Jack O'Connell in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    It has been announced that Colm Meaney will join Sienna Miller and Jack O'Connell in Benedict Andrews' Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, the Young Vic production which is set to begin previews at London's Apollo Theatre mid-July 2017.

    Colm Meaney will join the cast as Big Daddy, whose birthday is the reason the characters in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof have come together. Meaney was previously on the London Stage with Kevin Spacey in Moon for the Misbegotten which transferred from the Old Vic to Broadway.

    Set and costume designs are by Magda Willi and Alice Babidge, respectively, with lighting and sound design by Jon Clark and Gareth Fry, respectively. Final casting will be announced at a future date.

    Previews begin 13 July with a press night on 24 July. The twelve-week run ends on 7 October. Tickets to Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at the Apollo Theatre are available now.

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

