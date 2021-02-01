Dear Evan Hansen film announces release date! Feb 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Today is going to be a good day and here’s why: we have a release date for the Dear Evan Hansen film! The adaptation is based on the multi-award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen which is both a hit on Broadway and in the West End. The stage musical was playing at London’s Noel Coward Theatre and plans to reopen when theatre returns later this year!

Ben Platt will star in the Dear Evan Hansen film set to be released September 2021 | © Matthew Murphy

Dear Evan Hansen film to be released later this year!

Dear fans of Dear Evan Hansen, here is the news you have waited for, for forever! The Dear Evan Hansen film will be released 24 September 2021 (according to Variety). Universal will release the film adaptation in cinemas.

Who is in the Dear Evan Hansen film cast?

The Dear Evan Hansen cast is led by none other than the original Tony Award-winning Ben Platt alongside Julianne Moore as Heidi, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe, Amy Adams as Cynthia, Amandla Stenberg as Alana, Nik Dodani as Jared, Colton Ryan as Connor, and Danny Pino as Larry. Also featuring in the film is DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, Tommy Kane, Avery Bederman, Liz Kate, and Isaac Powell.

Dear Evan Hansen film creative team

The original stage version of the script will be adapted for the film script by the musical’s writer Steven Levenson. The Dear Evan Hansen film will be directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower). The Tony Award-winning score writers/composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul write the music and lyrics. They will also be executive producing. Marc Platt (Ben Platt’s father) and Adam Siegel will produce via Marc Platt Productions.

What is the story of Dear Evan Hansen?

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.