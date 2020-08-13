Menu
Dear Evan Hansen Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

Dear Evan Hansen

Award winning Dear Evan Hansen starring Sam Tutty at the Noel Coward Theatre

165 customer reviews

Important information

Child policy
Suitable for ages 12+
Running time
2hr 30min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
To be confirmed.
Special notice
There is a strictly-enforced limit of 6 tickets per person, per booking period. Any bookings over this limit will be automatically cancelled. Multiple customer bookings will also be cancelled. Children must be seated with their parent or guardian. Children with separate seats could mean being refused entry.

Dear Evan Hansen Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (165 customer reviews)

Doreen Bashford

13 March

A very good musical on a topical subject

Tom Marco Staudenmeyer

12 March

Emotionally painful and outstanding

Who appears in Dear Evan Hansen

Nick James

Alex Thomas-Smith
Ruth Crafer

Courtney Stapleton
Jennie Scott

Natalie Kassanga
Headshot Box

Nicole Raquel Dennis
Darren Bell

Rebecca McKinnis
Ian Phillips McLaren

Rupert Young
Jennie Scott

Sam Tutty
Matt Nalton

James Winter
Alishia Love

Lucy Anderson
Charlie Carter

Tricia Adele-Turner
Darren Bell

Mark Peachey
Brandon Bishop

Jack Loxton

Dear Evan Hansen news

Nominees announced for The Stage Debut Awards 13/8/2020, 6pm
Dear Evan Hansen not to re-open in London until 'as early as practical' in 2021 21/7/2020, 12pm
Dear Evan Hansen extends West End run 24/2/2020, 11.20am
Dear Evan Hansen announces extended booking period 26/11/2019, 10.40am

