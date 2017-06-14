Everything You Need To Know About Girl from the North Country Jun 14, 2017 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach I’m sure that you’ve been hearing murmurs about the world premiere of Girl from the North Country, the engaging new piece from esteemed playwright Conor McPherson featuring classic songs from Bob Dylan, but what is it all about?

Is this the story of Bob Dylan’s life?

No, it isn’t but it is set in Duluth, Minnesota, where Dylan was born and much of the music that inspired Bob Dylan would have been from this time period (the 1930s).

So, is it a musical, a jukebox musical, what is it?

The Girl from the North Country is a play with music. Unlike a jukebox musical, this is not a compilation of Dylan’s greatest hits and the songs don’t drive (or attempt to drive) the plot. The music covers a range of styles and will be performed by a live band.

Tell me more about that live band. . .

There will be 4 musicians on stage playing piano, double bass, guitars and strings. The show will be using some original instruments from the time period. In addition to the musicians, several of the actors will be playing instruments as well; Jack Shalloo learnt to play the harmonica especially for this role!

Back to Bob Dylan, how is he connected to the show?

Though the music in the show is extremely varied, some of it will be in the style of Bob Dylan. Shortly after Conor McPherson sent Dylan’s management an outline of the play he received an email saying ‘that Bob Dylan had read it, liked it and was happy for him to go ahead.’ Shortly after that, a package containing 40 of Dylan’s albums arrived at McPherson’s door with a note saying that he could use any of the songs in any way he would like. Having worked closely with Dylan’s management on the inception of the play, Dylan will, of course, be receiving an invitation to the show.

I’m sold, when can I get tickets?

You can buy tickets now through London Theatre Direct for the full run from 20 July 2017 to 07 October 2017. Girl from the North Country is playing at London’s Old Vic Theatre.