Old Vic Theatre
    Old Vic Theatre

    a theatre with a long history but an eye to the future of West End theatre.

    What's on at Old Vic Theatre

    Old Vic Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Old Vic Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Old Vic Theatre

    The Old Vic Theatre is easily accessed by public transport. The nearest underground station is Waterloo (Northern/Bakerloo/Jubilee/Waterloo & City Lines). Blackfriars (District and Circle Lines) and Southwark (Jubilee Line) are also nearby. If arriving to the theatre by train, the nearest train station is Waterloo Station. The theatre is also serviced by local bus routes, 1, 168, 171, 172, 176, 188, and 68. IF you are driving to the theatre, the nearest car parks are the National Theatre Car Park and the Union Car Park on Southwark Street.

    Visiting Old Vic Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 18th February 2020 14:30 Today
      Endgame / Rough For Theatre II
    • 18th February 2020 19:30 Today
      Endgame / Rough For Theatre II
    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      Endgame / Rough For Theatre II
    • 20th February 2020 14:30 Thursday
      Endgame / Rough For Theatre II
    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Endgame / Rough For Theatre II
    • 24th February 2020 19:30 Monday
      Endgame / Rough For Theatre II

