First Look: A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story production images released!

Posted on 3 December 2021

Mark Gatiss has transformed Dicken’s classic holiday tale from the usual heart-warming tale we know and love into an eerie, thrilling adventure. This retelling is now performing at London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre for a limited festive season. Tickets for A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story are booking until 9 January 2022. Check out the newly released production images in our gallery below.

A Christmas Carol Alexandra Palace cast

Mark Gatiss leads the cast in his haunting retelling of this festive season favourite tale, in the role of Jacob Marley. He is joined by Nicholas Farrell as Scrooge, James Backway as Fred, Angelina Chudi as Caroline, Jo Eaton-Kent as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Zak Ford-Williams as Tiny Tim, Aoife Gaston as Belle, Christopher Godwin as the Narrator, Edward Harrison as Bob Cratchit, Sarah Ridgeway as Mrs Cratchit and Joe Shire as Ghost of Christmas Present.

A Christmas Carol creative team

A Christmas Carol is written by Charles Dickens and adapted by Mark Gatiss. The production is directed by Adam Penford, with Paul Will as designer, Philip Gladwell as lighting designer, Ella Wahlström as sound designer, Nina Dunn as video designer, Georgina Lamb as movement director and Tingying Dong as composer. John Bulleid is illusion designer, Sam Stevenson is casting director, Matthew Forbes is puppet director, Tom Attwood is music director and Jasmine Teo is associate director.

A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story synopsis

It’s a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are still available this Christmas!

Don’t miss out on tickets for A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story at Alexandra Palace this Christmas! This is a festive treat with a twist that you just have to see.