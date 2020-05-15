First look at Max Harwood and Richard E Grant in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film May 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The first images of the highly anticipated Everybody's Talking About Jamie musical film have been released. The movie is set to be released in cinemas later this year.

Photos courtesy of © 20th Century Fox



Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Movie coming soon this autumn!

The long-awaited film adaptation of the critically acclaimed West End Favourite is just around the corner! Now we finally have a taste of what to expect visually for the new Jamie movie and the hype is building up!

Everybody's Talking About Jamie film cast and crew

The Everybody's Talking About Jamie film stars newcomer Max Harwood in the lead role of Jamie New opposite Richard E Grant (Withnail and I) as the hilarious role of Hugo / Loco Chanel.

They are joined by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Miss Hedge, and Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Margaret New. The role of Ray is set to be portrayed by Shobna Gulati, who reprises her role from the West End run.

Produced by Twentieth Century Fox, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is directed by Jonathan Butterell — who returns to direct from the stage musical in his film debut — and features a screenplay co-written by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae — who also penned the musical's book. The movie also features cinematography by Christopher Ross and editing by Mark Everson.

The premise of Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Musical and other facts

Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Musical is based on the real-life Jamie Campbell, a teenager who decided to become a drag queen and who was refused to attend his school prom in a dress and makeup. The story was captured on camera for the 2011 TV documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

After premiering at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, Jamie transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre where it has been capturing the hearts and imaginations of London audiences since 2017.

The London production has been nominated for five Olivier Awards and took home three WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including the award for Best New Musical.

How will the Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Musical film be different from the musical?

Fans of the show are in for a special treat. The film adaptation promises to be glitzier, campier, and more spectacular as we get a fabulous look inside Jamie's mind. From a dazzling nightclub reminiscent of Studio 54 to a high-fashion runway, Jamie New is no longer confined to just the classroom like in the stage version.

When does the Jamie musical movie come out? Will the musical return to the London stage?

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opens in cinemas on 23 October 2020. The big movie premiere comes after the West End musical was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown across the UK. It is unclear whether it will be seen again on the Apollo Theatre stage this year.