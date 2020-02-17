Menu
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    Everybody's Talking About Jamie

    Come see why Jamie is the talk of the town.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 40min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 28 August 2020
    Content
    Age Recommendation: Parental discretion advised. Please note that this production contains some strong language and mild sexual references. Recommended for ages 14 and above.
    Special notice
    The appearance of any performer is not guaranteed. Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio will not perform the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle on the following dates: Tuesday 31 December - Thursday 2 January. Monday 3 February - Saturday 8 February. Both Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio and Preeya Kalidas will be in the show until Saturday 29 Feb.

    Everybody's Talking About Jamie Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (853 customer reviews)

    Fiona Callaghan

    21 hours ago

    Thought it was excellent

    Cindy

    1 day ago

    Absolutely brilliant, heartwrenching and mesmerising. I loved it. Wonderful songs/singing. 100% recommend.

    Next Available Performances of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020

    Everybody's Talking About Jamie news

    New Loco Chanelle and Miss Hedge announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie 14/2/2020, 3pm
    5 West End musicals coming soon to a cinema near you! 24/1/2020, 4.40pm
    First Look: Bianca Del Rio, Noah Thomas and more in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 21/1/2020, 2.30pm
    New 2020 casting announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie 5/12/2019, 3pm

