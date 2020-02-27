Remaining time: 
    First Look: Back to the Future production shots released

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The world premiere production of the new musical based on the film Back to the Future just opened at the Manchester Opera House on 20 February. Now the production team have released 16 gorgeous new production images with the blazing silver DeLorean front and centre. Catch a glimpse of Olly Dobson, Roger Bart, and more in our gallery below.

    Back to the Future in Manchester. Images shot by © Sean Ebsworth Barnes.


    Production images of Manchester cast of Back to the Future released!

    Production shots have been unveiled showing Roger Bart and Olly Dobson in Back to the Future The Musical, which is currently in previews at the Manchester Opera House.

    Back to the Future main cast in Manchester

    The musical stars Dobson as Marty McFly, Bart as the iconic role of Doctor Emmett Brown made famous by Christopher LloydAidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, and Will Haswell as Dave McFly.

    About the Back to the Future musical

    The musical is based on the hit Universal Studios/Amblin Entertainment film of the same name that was created by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

    The story follows 80s teenybopper Marty McFly who has mistakenly transported back in time to the year 1955 thanks to a new time-travelling DeLorean invented by his somewhat-crazy friend Dr Brown. Before Marty can return to his own time in 1985, he must first ensure that his high-schooler parents fall in love, or he may very well cease to exist.

    Back to the Future further casting

    The Back to the Future musical cast also features Alessia McDermott, Amy Barker, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Jake Small, Jamal Kane Crawford, Jemma Revell, Justin Thomas, Katharine Pearson, Laura Mullowney, Mark Oxtoby, Mitchell Zhangazha, Nathanael Landskroner, Oliver Ormson, Owen Chaponda, and Rhianne Alleyne.

    Back to the Future creatives

    The musical features new music and lyrics by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard plus a book by Gale Zemeckis. The songs "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode" from the film have also made their way into the musical.

    Back to the Future coming soon to the West End?

    Back to the Future will run at the Opera House in Manchester until 17 May 2020 and will hold an official press night on 11 March. The show is expected to transfer to the West End, though no venue has been confirmed at press time.

