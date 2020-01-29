Back to the Future the Musical is set for 2020 premiere!

It seems like we’ve been waiting for a Back to the Future musical for decades, and although the rumoured 2015 run never materialised, we are now on track for a world premiere in 2020. Back to the Future musical tickets will go on sale 24 May for the limited world premiere run at the Manchester Opera House. After the limited 12-week run, the show will be transferring to an as yet undisclosed West End Theatre. You won’t be able to turn back the clock, so make sure you secure your Back to the Future tickets as soon as possible.

Great Scott! Back to the Future in London!

Marty McFly is a typical rock ‘n’ roll teenager. Typical, that is until he accidentally transported back to 1955 by his friend Dr Emmett Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean. Before he can make his way back to 1985, where he belongs, Marty needs to guarantee that his high-school-aged parents fall in love, or he might not have a future to go back to.

A final venue or dates for the West End transfer of Back to the Future the musical have not yet been announced, but keep checking back for all the latest information. Sign up to our mailing list to be notified when tickets go on sale and check out our news page for the most up to date West End news!

The History of Back to the Future

The beloved 1985 film Back to the Future would take the world by storm and eventually become the head of a franchise entailing 2 more films, a television series, theme park ride and video games. Besides being the highest-grossing film of the year, Back to the Future was an awards darling earning multiple Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations and coming away with a Hugo Award a Saturn Award and an Academy Award.

Back to the Future introduced us to characters and actors who still hold a place in our hearts today. Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown, and star Michael J Fox, who played Marty McFly are household names, in large part due to the success of the franchise. Back to the Future the musical was initially set to premiere in London’s West End in 2015, in celebration of the film’s 30-year anniversary, however, the show’s premiere date was pushed back several times until the project finally came back to life for its 2020 world premiere.

Back to the Future musical cast and creatives

Bob Gale, who wrote the original film with Robert Zemeckis, is writing the book for the musical which will feature new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard. There will also be additional songs from the film including ‘The Power of Love’ and ‘Johnny B. Goode’. The Back to the Future musical will be directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town).

Full casting for Back to the Future in the West End has not yet been announced, however, it has been confirmed that Olly Dobson will be starring as Marty McFly for the world premiere at the Manchester Opera House. Olly Dobson is best known for his roles in Bat Out of Hell and Matilda. Additional casting for the Off-West End premiere was also recently announced with Hugh Coles (The Festival) set to star as George McFly alongside Cedric Neal (Chess) as Goldie Wilson and Rosanna Hylan (Sister Act) as Lorraine Baines.

Back to the Future the musical London dates are yet to be announced, but they are sure to come after the opening in Manchester on the heels of the limited 12-week run there. Keep checking out our news page for the latest information and don’t forget to sign up to our mailing list to be notified when tickets to Back to the Future the musical go on sale.