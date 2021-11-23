First Look: Life of Pi production images have been released!

Posted on 23 November 2021

The stage adaptation of Yann Martel ’s award-winning novel Life of Pi has landed at the Wyndham’s Theatre for its highly anticipated West End premiere. Performances have begun in London, with an official press night upcoming on Thursday 2 December 2021. The production has released its first West End production photographs giving us a mesmerising glimpse of the stunning play.

West End Life of Pi cast

Reprising his role as the lead character of Pi is Hiran Abeysekera, who is joined by Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin and Commander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan, David K.S. Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook and Voice of Tiger. Alongside Fred Davis (Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (Tiger Heart), Romina Hytten (Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head), Tom Stacy (Tiger Hind) and Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart). The cast is complete by Nuwan Hugh Perera as alternate Pi, and understudies are Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir.

Life of Pi creative team

Life of Pi was adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti and is directed by Max Webster. The set and costume designer is Tim Hatley, the puppet and movement director is Finn Caldwell, the puppet designers are Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, the video designer is Andrzej Goulding, the lighting designer is Tim Lutkin, the sound designer is Carolyn Downing, the composer is Andrew T Mackay, dramaturgy is by Jack Bradley, the casting director is Polly Jerrold, the associate director is Hannah Banister, the associate set designer is Ross Edwards, the costume supervisor is Sabrina Cuniberto and the props supervisor is Ryan O’Connor.

Life of Pi synopsis

In the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean a cargo ship sinks leaving five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen-year-old boy and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. The clock is ticking and nature is harsh - who will survive?

London Life of Pi tickets are available now!

Don’t miss the dazzling production adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti in its West End premiere. Life of Pi made huge waves in its Sheffield run and following press night here in London, you’ll likely have difficulty getting a ticket! So, secure your seats and book your tickets for Life of Pi whilst you still can!