What is Life of Pi about?

Following the sinking of a cargo ship that leaves just five survivors, we are taken to the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean where they are stranded on a single lifeboat. A sixteen-year-old boy along with a zebra, a hyena, an orangutan and a hungry Bengal tiger are left at the mercy of nature, who is harsh and forgiving. Time is against them and they have one mission; to survive. Like the book and the 2012 film of the same name, it is an epic adventure full of hope, that tests their endurance and pushes their limits.

A background on the Life of Pi journey

Life of Pi is a worldwide renowned novel by Yann Martel, which before it went on to be an international bestseller and selling over fifteen million copies worldwide, was actually rejected by five publishing houses before being accepted and published by Knopf Canada in 2001. The 2012 film by Fox 2000 pictures, had an adapted screenplay written by David Magee and directed by Ang Lee, was hugely successful. The film was nominated for three Golden Globe Award and eleven Academy Awards; four of which it won. Through the combined success of both the novel and film, Life of Pi was established as a household name, seeing the theatrical adaptation highly anticipated from the name alone.

The stage adaptation comes from Lolita Chakrabarti with Max Webster directing. Life of Pi is produced by Sheffield Theatres and has made its premiere at the illustrious Sheffield Crucible where it has received rave reviews.

