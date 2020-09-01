First Look: Sleepless: A Musical Romance production photos released! Sep 1, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Production shots for the world premiere production of Sleepless: A Musical Romance have finally been released. Based on the hit screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle, the stage musical adaptation opened at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre last week for previews and marks the first major socially distanced show in London since theatres were closed in mid-March. Get a first look at Sleepless in our gallery below and be sure to book your tickets sharpish to catch this spectacular new musical whilst you still can!

Photos of the Sleepless cast and band by © Alastair Muir



First-look production images have finally been released for Sleepless, the first fully-staged London musical since the lockdown of UK theatres in early March. Based on the BAFTA Award-nominated screenplay by Nora Ephron, David S. Ward, and Jeff Arch, Sleepless: A Musical Romance remains faithful to the original source material but with a West End twist!

Starring in Sleepless: A Musical Romance are two popstars: The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness as Sam and Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh as Annie. They are joined on the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre stage by Jake Sharp as Rob, Daniel Casey as Walter, Tania Mathurin as Becky, and Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor.

The cast is completed by Jack Reynolds, Jobe Hart, Mikey Colville, and Theo Collis, who share the role of Jonah, alongside ensemble members Annie Wensak, Benjamin Wong, Charlie Bull, Christie-Lee Crosson, Colin Burnicle, Dominique Planter, Gary Murphy, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, and Ross McLaren.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance creative team

The musical is directed by Morgan Young and features a book by Michael Burdett, lyrics by Brendan Cull, and music by Robert Scott. The creative team is completed by costume designer Sue Simmerling, lighting designer Ken Billington, musical director Chris Walker, musical supervisor Stuart Morley, orchestrator and arranger by Larry Blank, video designer Ian William Galloway, wig and hair designer Richard Mawbey, and casting directors Sarah Bird CDG and Michael Donovan CSA.

