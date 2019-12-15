Sleepless: A Musical Romance tickets on sale now for the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre socially distanced run!

After years of waiting, the world premiere of Sleepless: A Musical Romance is finally here! Based on the original screenplay Sleepless in Seattle, which starred Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Ross Mallinger, and Bill Pullman, Sleepless is a mesmerising new romantic comedy musical that is filled to the brim with all the charm and magic from the original source material.

Get ready for a dazzling jazz-inspired score as the musical hits the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London for its long-awaited premiere. The limited-run will include three performances only before its big opening in 2020 when it returns to the Troubadour for a 6-week run! Sleepless tickets are bound to book quickly, so be sure to get your hands on the best seats whilst stocks last.

What is Sleepless: A Musical Romance about?

When eight-year-old Jonah phones a Seattle radio show and convinces his dad, Sam, to talk live on air about the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Sam instantly becomes the most sought-after single man in America. Nearly 3,000 miles away, journalist Annie begins to question whether Sam could be more than just a great news scoop. Love is in the airwaves, but how can she be so sure he's the one if they've never even met? Perhaps only a last-minute dash to the top of the Empire State Building can prove that somewhere there’s someone for everyone...

Who is starring in the Sleepless musical London cast at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre?

The full cast of Sleepless: A Musical Romance was recently unveiled. The show is headlined by the previously announced The Wanted's Jay McGuiness as Sam and Kimberley Walsh as Annie. They are joined by Daniel Casey as Walter, Jake Sharp as Rob, Tania Mathurin as Becky, and Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor.

The role of Sam's son Jonah is shared by Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, Jobe Hart, and Jack Reynolds. The cast is completed by Annie Wensak, Benjamin Wong, Charlie Bull, Christie-Lee Crosson, Colin Burnicle, Dominique Planter, Gary Murphy, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, and Ross McLaren.

Is it safe to attend the theatre? What are the theatre and Sleepless doing to keep us safe?

The entire theatre has been carefully laid out to maintain social distancing between audience members, cast and venue staff. Seats are available in distanced 'bubbles,' there is single seating available as well as groups of 2-4. These bubbles are sold together as a unit, if there is a 4-person bubble it is not possible to purchase only 2 of the seats. All cast, crew and staff members will be regularly tested. In addition to the socially distanced seating, many other steps are being taken to provide a safe environment for all involved.

There will be no physical contact between staff and audience members. All patrons will be temperature checked upon entrance and will be required to wear face masks. Social distanced queueing and one-directional entry/exit points will be used. Hand sanitiser will be available at multiple points throughout the venue and all food and beverage orders, as well as payment, will be contactless. Ventilation will be increased to constantly renew the airflow and all areas of the theatre will be deep cleaned between each performance.

About Sleepless in Seattle

The original 1993 blockbuster film was a box-office smash, grossing $227.9 million on a $21 million budget, and was nominated for two Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Original Screenplay at the 66th Annual Academy Awards as well as three awards for Best Film in a Musical or Comedy), Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy (Tom Hanks) and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (Meg Ryan) at the 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Meg Ryan went on to win an American Comedy Award for Funniest Actress in a Leading Role whilst Ross Malinger won the Young Artist Award for Best Actor Under Ten in a Motion Picture.

Don't miss this limited production. Book your tickets for Sleepless: A Musical Romance showing at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre today.