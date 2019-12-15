Menu
Sleepless: A Musical Romance Tickets at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

Don't miss The Wanted's Jay McGuiness in the "Sleepless in Seattle musical" in London this Spring!

Important information

Child policy
Suitable for ages 5+.
Running time
2hr 15min(inc. interval)
Performance dates
25 August - 27 September 2020
Content
To be confirmed.
Special notice
The spacious venue means that there will be no physical contact between the staff and audience at any time and that social distance measures can be strictly obeyed. Audiences will be temperature checked on entering the building and will be required to wear face masks. All food and beverage orders will be contactless to minimise exposure, hand sanitiser will be available at multiple locations, and all areas of the venue will be thoroughly deep cleaned after each performance.
Access
To be confirmed.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance Customer Reviews

4 / 5 (2 customer reviews)

Denise Yeoh

15 December 19

Beautiful scenery with clever lighting effects with the orchestra beh8nd the scenery which looked like part of the reflection from the water. Brilliant singing and music

Ian Cusden

15 December 19

Good show...helps if you have seen the film

Sleepless: A Musical Romance news

Social distancing guidelines for singers updated after new COVID transmission study results 26/8/2020, 6pm
Watch Jay McGuiness perform "Everything" from Sleepless: A Musical Romance 25/8/2020, 12.15pm
New official trailer for Sleepless: A Musical Romance released 21/8/2020, 2pm
World premiere of Sleepless musical just one week away! Here's how to get the best tickets 18/8/2020, 11.15am

