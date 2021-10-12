First Look: The Ocean at the End of the Lane rehearsal images have been released!

Posted on 12 October 2021

Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman , The Ocean at the End of the Lane stage adaptation will be transferring to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre later this month! At long last, the acclaimed production from the National Theatre will open in the West End with its first performance on 23 October 2021. Following its hugely successful sell-out run at the National, you’ll want to make sure you’ve secured your seats for this highly anticipated production. West End The Ocean at the End of the Lane tickets are booking now whilst availability lasts.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane West End cast

The West End production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane will star Ruby Ablett, James Bamford, Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D’Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison, Miranda Heath, Penny Layden, Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson, Laura Rogers, Nicolas Tennant, Nia Towle and Peter Twose.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane creative team

The production is based on the award-winning novel by Neil Gaiman and is adapted by Joel Horwood. The play is directed by Katy Rudd and features costume and puppetry design by Samuel Wyver, set design by Fly Davis, movement direction by Stephen Hoggett, puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell, sound design by Ian Dickinson, lighting design by Paule Constable, illusions and magic direction and design by Jamie Harrison, compositions by Jherek Bischoff, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

About author Neil Gaiman

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-selling novel. Gaiman is a best-selling children's author; popularly known for his book Coraline. Coraline is a dark children's story that was later adapted into an animated feature-length film. His other works include The Sandman (a comic book series), Stardust, and Norse Mythology.

Tickets for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at Duke of York’s Theatre are booking now!

This acclaimed stage adaptation is likely to have another sell-out run in the West End following its huge success at London’s National Theatre. So be sure you’ve booked your The Ocean at the End of the Lane tickets or risk missing out!