London Theatres Duke of Yorks Theatre

Duke of Yorks Theatre

located on St. Martin’s Lane, the Duke of York’s Theatre brings classic and contemporary dramas to the West End.

What's on at Duke of Yorks Theatre

Duke of Yorks Theatre Seating Plan

Getting the best seats at Duke of Yorks Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Duke of Yorks Theatre

Public transportation is recommended. The nearest underground station to The Duke of York’s Theatre is Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines). Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/ Northern Lines) is also quite close to The Duke of York’s Theatre. If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Charing Cross. The theatre is serviced by bus lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 24, 29, 87, 91, 139, and from St. Martin’s Place (Stop K) and Bedford Street (Stop J). The nearest car park to The Duke of York’s Theatre is the NCP car park at London St Martins Lane Hotel.

Visiting Duke of Yorks Theatre

Next available performances

